FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One-year after being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, Tom Brady will return to Foxboro for another tribute on Friday.

The Patriots will unveil a 12-foot statue of the seven-time Super Bowl Champion outside Gillette Stadium.

The larger than life statue honoring the legendary career of Brady, who went from being a sixth round draft pick to being the driving force behind the greatest dynasty in National Football League (NFL) history.

Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, was named the most valuable player (MVP) in four of those six championships, and won the NFL MVP three times.

He also led the Pats to 17 American Football Conference (AFC) East Division titles in 18 years as a starter.

Brady’s former teammates stress his legacy extends well beyond his accomplishments on the field.

“You hear how everybody has kinda different stories, but it always ends with how good of a person he is, so , that’s the first thing I tell people all the time, like, ‘how’s Tom?'” said former Patriot and Tom Brady’s teammate, Devin McCourty. “I’m like, he’s just a dude, man he’s just a really good dude.”

Brady will be immortalized forever in Foxboro with a bronze statue, celebrating one of the most decorated runs in professional sports history.

