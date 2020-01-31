Patriots veteran Devin McCourty explains meaning behind Tom Brady’s cryptic social media post

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Tom Brady set the internet ablaze with speculation Thursday night after posting an optical illusion to his social media accounts.

The photo shows the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback either walking into what appears to be Gillette Stadium or away from it. Patriots fans were left wondering: Is Brady returning to the Patriots in 2020, is he leaving in free agency for another team, or is he hanging up his cleats after a historic career?

Patriots safety Devin McCourty claims Brady told him and his twin brother, Jason McCourty, that the post isn’t remotely related to what people have been speculating.

“He’s like, ‘It’s not is he going to stay, is he going to go?’” McCourty said Friday during an appearance on Barstool Sports Radio. “He was like, ‘Bro, I’m 42-years-old, one of the oldest guys in the league, wanted to remind people that the best photos are in black and white.'”

The @McCourtyTwins on why @TomBrady posted that Instagram last night… "He just wanted to remind people the best photos are in black and white…" – @McCourtyTwins "Raiders! Vegas! Silver and black! Wow I cracked the case!" – @BarstoolBigCat pic.twitter.com/XWxiBf6st4 — Barstool Radio (@BarstoolRadio) January 31, 2020

Brady will become an unrestricted free agent on March 18 following his 20-year career with the Patriots.

Following New England’s 20-13 wild-card playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium earlier this month, owner Robert Kraft said his “hope and prayer” was for Brady to return to the Patriots for a 21st NFL season or call it a career.

Brady told reporters that it was “pretty unlikely” that he would retire in the off-season.

