FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots have waived quarterback Bailey Zappe and traded kicker Nick Folk, according to multiple reports.

The moves came on cutdown day in the NFL Tuesday, which regularly provides some type of shocking moment around the league. That fact hit home for the Patriots this year as the team opted to waive Zappe to get down to its 53-man roster limit.

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, Zappe saw action in four games, starting in two games and winning on both occasions while Mac Jones recovered from a high ankle sprain.

Zappe fever was in full effect. But Zappe did not impress this summer under new Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Now, the Patriots may be hoping to sneak Zappe onto their practice squad if and when he clears waivers.

In addition to Zappe, the Patriots also waived rookie free agent Malik Cunningham on Tuesday, leaving Jones as the only quarterback on the roster.

Elsewhere in the lineup, the Patriots settled their kicker competition by dealing Nick Folk to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a seventh round draft pick in 2025.

The 38-year-old Folk hit 89% of his field goal attempts in four seasons as a Patriot. But fourth round pick Chad Ryland’s time is now.

The Patriots are scheduled to open their season next month at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patriots Coach Bill Belicheck spoke, in the meantime, on Tuesday, discussing the NFL’s cut down process.

“The stories aren’t over,” he said. “This is one step in the process for us and the players.”

“Some players that we released will come back and play for us and be on the practice squad and some won’t,” Belichick continued.

“It’s always difficult to even have to tell a player that he’s not going to be on the roster, that he’s going to be on the practice squad or he’s not going to be here at all or whatever it is,” Belichick said. “Unfortunately, that’s part of the process.”

