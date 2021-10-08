FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots will be without a pair of starting offensive linemen when they travel to Houston for a game against the Texans on Sunday afternoon.

Tackle Trent Brown (calf) and guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) have both been ruled out, according to the team’s official injury report.

Cornerback Shaun Wade has also been ruled out with a concussion.

Eight players have been listed as questionable after being limited in practice on Friday including defensive back Cody Davis, safety Kyle Duggar, kicker Nick Folk, cornerback Jonathan Jones, defensive back Jalen Mills, and linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Ja’Whaun Bentley, and Ronnie Perkins.

The Texans will be without running back Rex Burkhead, who is dealing with a hip injury.

Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. at NRG Stadium.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)