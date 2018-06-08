Patriots WR Julian Edelman apologizes after positive PED test

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) runs after catching a pass during an NFL football minicamp practice, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman took to Instagram Friday to apologize for a positive PED test that reportedly has him facing a four-game suspension.

“I am very sorry – I don’t know what happened. I’ve taken many, many tests obviously over the course of my career, and nothing like this has ever happened,” Edelman wrote in the post, which was shared as an Instagram story. “I apologize to the Kraft family, my coaches, teammates and fans. As this matter is being appealed, I can’t say anymore but not matter what I will be ready to play and pursue another championship with our team and for Patriots fans around the world.”

Edelman is reportedly facing a suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The 32-year-old is coming off major knee surgery. He missed all of the 2017 season after tearing his ACL in a preseason game in August.

A Patriots spokesperson tells 7News that the team is “aware” of the report but not commenting on the matter at this time.

If the suspension is upheld, Edelman would miss games against Houston, Jacksonville, Detroit and Miami.

