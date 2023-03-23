MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a suspect(s) after a patrol rifle and ammunition were stolen from a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, according to officials.
State police spokesman David Procopio said someone forced their way into the cruiser overnight while it was parked in the garage of a residential complex in Malden, seizing the secured weapon and ammo inside.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that the cruiser was locked and the rifle secured in a mount,” Procopio said in a statement.
The cruiser itself was towed away Thursday morning, with one of its front doors appearing to be ajar.
State police are currently investigating throughout the area. No further details have been released yet.
