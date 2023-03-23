MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a suspect(s) after a patrol rifle and ammunition were stolen from a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, according to officials.

State police spokesman David Procopio said someone forced their way into the cruiser overnight while it was parked in the garage of a residential complex in Malden, seizing the secured weapon and ammo inside.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the cruiser was locked and the rifle secured in a mount,” Procopio said in a statement.

The cruiser itself was towed away Thursday morning, with one of its front doors appearing to be ajar.

BREAKING: A patrol rifle and ammunition were stolen from a Massachusetts State Police cruiser overnight, 7NEWS sources say.



Sources say the items were seized from a locked compartment.



The cruiser was just towed away in Malden, and the front door appears to be ajar. pic.twitter.com/uYRwUdDhiF — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) March 23, 2023

State police are currently investigating throughout the area. No further details have been released yet.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)