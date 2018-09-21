Patron helps keep neighborhood bar open

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A regular patron has stepped up to save a beloved neighborhood bar in New Hampshire from closure.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Craig Devino offered to pay off debt at Local Restaurant & Pub, become a partner and reopen the North Hampton bar two days after it announced it would close for good Sept. 10.

Devino has spent 35 years as a management consultant, and he has managed and sold various companies over the past 15 years.

He says he plans to make Locals “leaner, neater, crisper.”

Bar owner Andy Miller says he and his staff are happy the bar will stay open. Locals is scheduled to reopen with its core staff at noon Sunday.

