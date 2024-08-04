BOSTON (WHDH) - Meet Boston is inviting area residents to experience the city’s vibrant and diverse restaurant scene by enjoying Dine Out Boston, which returned this weekend and runs through Aug. 17.

Presented by Meet Boston, and in partnership with the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism, the two-week culinary celebration, with more than 175 participating restaurants, provides diners an opportunity to enjoy delicious deals at restaurants across Greater Boston and restaurateurs the chance to bring in new patrons to their establishments.

“Summer is the perfect time to enjoy Dine Out Boston, our signature culinary program, featuring specially priced menus all across greater Boston,” said Martha J. Sheridan, President & CEO of Meet Boston. “Our growing list of restaurants offers something for everyone. From Asian or Latin fare to French, Italian, seafood, tapas and sushi. Pair your Dine Out meal with a concert, baseball game, or museum visit. Our city has the best culinary talent, plenty of outdoor patios and rooftops, and a creative culinary flair across our 23 neighborhoods. Boston brings a lot to the table!”

Participating restaurants will offer prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner, with many offering takeout and delivery options as well. Restaurants select one of three price points and customize their lunch and dinner menus: lunch at $22, $27, $32 or $36 and dinner at $36, $41, $46, or $55. Restaurants can offer as many courses as they desire at their selected price. A full list of participating restaurants is here, ranging from the award-winning restaurants of Boston and Cambridge to the gourmet gems in the suburbs north, west and south of the city.

Visit DineOutBoston.com to browse menus and make reservations.

