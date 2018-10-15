Pats fan who threw beer on Chiefs player banned from Gillette Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill strikes a pose as he warms up before an NFL football game, Sunday against the New England Patriots, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A New England Patriots fan who threw beer on a Kansas City Chiefs player during the Pats’ 43-40 win Sunday night has been banned from attending events at Gillette Stadium, the team announced Monday.

In a statement, the team announced that “Gillette Stadium security has identified the fan who violated the fan code of conduct by tossing a beer onto a player during the game last night. The matter has been turned over to local law enforcement and the fan will be sent a letter of disinvite to all future events at Gillette Stadium.”

Video of the fan throwing beer into the face of Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill went viral after it was captured on the telecast Sunday night.

It’s unclear whether the fan, whose name has not been released, will face criminal charges.

