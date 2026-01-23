BOSTON (WHDH) - Its all smiles for Patriots cheerleaders and fans flying out of Logan headed to the mile high city for the big game.

“We’ve been cheering at home for the past three games so we are very thrilled to be able to go to Denver,” Jane Axhoj said, Pats cheerleader.

“I’m heading to Denver,” Michael Bilodeau said. “Going to the big game. I want to see to Patriots hopefully win the AFC conference championship.”

Some fans were decked out from head to toe, hoping a little extra team spirit can help shift the momentum inside the stadium.

“I’m a Drake Maye guy. We’ve got the team we want, we’ve got the coach we want and we are going to go win this thing,” John Wallace said.

“Stidham is not a bad quarterback, but they don’t have Drake Maye. We do,” Bilodeau said. “You know when he was here, he was good. But they don’t have Drake Maye. We do.”

While confidence is high when it comes to the game, it’s a different story when it comes to the weather. The major winter storm moving across the country is impacting millions from Texas to New England.

The storm is expected to hit hardest Sunday, with over a foot of snow possible in parts of New England.

“I’ve got a back up flight on Tuesday just in case the plane is cancelled on Monday. I have another plane for Tuesday,” David Deangelis said.

“We did have to push out flights earlier in the morning so we are hoping we can get back 2 p.m. Massachusetts time,” Emily Yeo said, Pats cheerleader.

For some fans, even being stuck by the storm wouldn’t be so bad.

“Maybe I’ll just go to Denver from San Francisco,” Bilodeau said.

