FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots fans are fired up for the team’s first posteseason game in five years and are optimistic before the Wild Card Round matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

Fans gathered at Gillette Stadium on Friday night say they’re ready to roar when Mike Vrabel’s team takes the field.

“The fans here, they bleed Patriots,” said Paul Richard. “The five years was tough but now we’re back.”

Former Patriot Rob Ninkovich said, “It’s been five years and it’s great that we’re back in this game, and that atmosphere it feels almost better in the town when you’re winning.”

The game is set to kick off at 8:15 p.m.

