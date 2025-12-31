FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the media in Foxboro Wednesday afternoon after Christian Barmore was accused of domestic assault, one day after Stefon Diggs was accused of strangulation and assault.

“I haven’t heard anything that would keep either player from the game,” Vrabel said. “These are allegations and we’ve made a statement. We’ve taken the allegations very seriously. What comes of that, I think we’ll have another discussion. I don’t think we have to jump to any sort of conclusions right now, and let the process take its toll.”

“I’m not going to focus on any of the conversations that we’ve had with the players or that I’ve had with the players,” Vrabel said. “Gonna let the ongoing court process take its course, and I’m gonna focus on the Dolphins, and focus on coaching this team, and the guys that are healthy enough to be out there.”

According to court paperwork, the alleged victim in Diggs’ case had been working for him as a private chef since she was hired on July 20, 2025. She claims to have had an ongoing text exchange with Diggs regarding money owed to her.

In a statement regarding the allegations against Diggs, the Patriots wrote, “The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Diggs is expected to reappear in court on January 23, 2026.

Court documents say the charge against Barmore stems from an alleged incident on August 8 in Mansfield involving a household or family member.

In a statement regarding the allegations against Barmore, the Patriots said, “The New England Patriots are aware of reports regarding a pending February arraignment involving Christian Barmore, which stems from an alleged domestic incident that occurred in August. The Patriots were made aware at the time of the incident and informed the NFL in a timely manner. The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process. We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Barmore is expected to reappear in court February 3, 2026.

Barmore was not at practice Wednesday. Vrabel said that was due to an illness. Diggs was at practice.

On Sunday, the Patriots won their first AFC East title since 2019 after they defeated the New York Jets 42-10 and the Buffalo Bills fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 13-12.

