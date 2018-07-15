Pats owner Bob Kraft stops by Weymouth police station to offer condolences

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Hours after Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna was shot and killed, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was among the area residents stopping by the police station to offer his condolences.

Kraft said he felt compelled to go to the station and show his support for the officers who protect their communities by putting their lives on the line every day.

During a brief conversation with reporters before getting into a waiting vehicle, Kraft said officers like Chensa are “what makes the country great” and called the situation “just terrible.”

Chesna and an elderly Weymouth woman were allegedly shot by Emmanel Lopes, 20, of Weymouth, after a motor vehicle accident and foot chase early Sunday morning. He is expected to be arraigned Monday.

