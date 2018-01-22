(WHDH) – Social media blew up with celebratory posts after the AFC Championship win. After the win, players posted photos with their loved ones.

It didn’t take long for the moments of joy to make their way onto social media.

Gisele was ecstatic with her husband’s performance and the big Pats win. She posted a photo on Instagram kissing the quarterback’s cheek.

Rhode Island native and former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, took to Instagram to post a photo with her boyfriend, Danny Amendola. The photo showed Culpo leaping in the receiver’s arms with the caption, “BABY GOING TO THE #SUPERBOWL.”

Chris Hogan posted a special picture with a caption thanking his wife for making him better each and every day.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy also posted a photo with his wife—tongue out and all.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore took to Instagram, posting an adorable picture of his entire family.

The Patriots are certainly not done working, but Patriots Nation isn’t done celebrating either.

