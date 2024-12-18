FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots Foundation, in partnership with Bass Pro Shops and Patriots players Deatrich Wise Jr. and Jonathan Jones hosted “Gifts from the Gridiron,” a holiday shopping spree at Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place on Tuesday for 50 children from local homeless shelter programs.

Each of the participating children received a $400 gift card, compliments of the Patriots Foundation, Deatrich Wise, Jonathan Jones, Dellbrook, and Bass Pro Shops.

Jones said, ““The holidays are an important time and you can just see how much it means to them to have this opportunity.”

Pats quarterback Jacoby Brissette, who was also on hand, said, “Its fun obviously you get to be around the kids and try to help find some things. I remember when I was a kid and going Christmas shopping, so I understand how important this is to them.”

The children were encouraged to purchase some winter wear, including a coat, gloves and a hat, as well as gifts for themselves and loved ones.

The evening featured dinner, photos with Santa in Bass Pro Shops’ Santa’s Wonderland, gift wrapping and more.

