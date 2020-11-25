Pats preparing for pivotal showdown against QB Kyler Murray, high-flying Cardinals offense

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots took to the practice field Wednesday to begin preparing for a pivotal showdown against MVP candidate Kyler Murray and the high-flying Arizona Cardinals offense.

With their playoff hopes dwindling, Bill Belichick’s 4-6 Patriots will welcome the 6-4 Cardinals to Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Murray, Arizona’s second-year quarterback, has the Cardinals sitting atop the NFL in total yards. The NFC West club also ranks second in rushing yards and they average more than 28 points per game.

“It’s going to be a good challenge for us in all three areas of the game,” Belichick told reporters. “It’s a team we’re not very familiar with, so we spent a lot of time here over the last couple of days as a coaching staff trying to close the gap.”

Belichick noted that veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman is making progress and getting stronger as he works to return from a knee injury that forced him onto injured reserve earlier this season.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)