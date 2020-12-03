Pats QB Cam Newton hits practice field after landing on injury report the day before

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton hit the practice field Thursday despite landing on the injury report the day before.

Newton got in a workout before the team heads to Los Angeles for the first time in nearly three decades later this week.

He was listed as limited in practice with an abdomen injury but, that injury is said to be minor.

Coach Bill Belichick stayed tight-lipped when asked if he was concerned about his quarterback’s condition.

So far, the Pats are going to stick with Newton and there has been no discussion of giving backup QB Jared Stidham some game day reps.

The team is hoping to win their final five games of the season and Belichick said Newton gives them their best chance at accomplishing that goal.

“We’ll just, we’ll update it as we go through the week here and … you know depending on how it goes, if there’s an adjustment we need to make, we’ll make it,” he said.

