WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye stopped by a Jersey Mike’s location in Watertown on Monday to show his support for Best Buddies, a nonprofit that creates opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Best Buddies Founder and CEO Anthony K. Shriver said of Maye’s appearance, “We’ve got Jersey Mike’s. We’ve got Drake Maye, we got a winning combo. We have our best buddies here, we can’t do any better than this.”

The popular sandwich chain recently raised $5.3 million for the organization.

Maye said Best Buddies was the first organization he became involved with when he arrived in New England.

“Best Buddies is the first one I got involved with. It’s a perfect fit for what I represent,” he said. “And, the buddies you meet here, they put a smile on your face more than you put a smile on their face. That’s the goal for me. You realize there’s bigger things out there than football.”

7NEWS has been a proud partner with Best Buddies for 25 years.

Maye was the honorary chair of this year’s Best Buddies Challenge.

“It means the world,” Maye said of his partnership with Best Buddies. “I get the chance to come out here, to spread awareness and love. What Best Buddies does, the organization, the jobs. I’m glad the Shriverss were nice enough to get me involved.”

Over a two-day span, Jersey Mike’s launched a campaign that donated 20 percent of sales at its 3,000 locations to raise money and awareness for the organization’s mission of inclusion.

The CEO says they’re working to hire at least one worker with intellectual or developmental disabilities at every store.

“The biggest thing is their commitment to hiring 3,000 people at Jersey Mike’s stores all over the country,” Shriver said. “Creating community for our participants to work in, get paid, earn money, pay taxes, feel a part of something. We’ve never had any company commit to that number of jobs.”

Some Buddies were also at the event, and loved meeting the QB.

Jersey Mike’s CEO Peter Cancro said, “Best Buddies is about getting jobs for these kids, making them have great self-esteem and making them feel important, and having a social life and a life. So important for all of us to have that job. That’s why it’s so important to me.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)