(WHDH) – Before “Air Kraft” took off into the sky and before Tom Brady and his team boarded the big jet—Instagram gave fans an inside look at how the players reacted to the crowd in Foxborough.

As Tom Brady spoke to the crowd, Coach Belichick’s girlfriend Linda Holliday captured the moment backstage.

Linebacker James Harrison also shared a video from TF Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island.

For more, watch the video above.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)