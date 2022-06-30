BOSTON (WHDH) - Longtime Boston firefighter Paul Burke has been named the new Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department, the mayor’s office announced. He will begin his new role Friday.

“Paul is a trusted leader in this department and has served in many roles leading our fire response,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m proud to welcome this Roslindale native into leadership as a partner to build a healthy environment for our firefighters and a diverse, connected workforce serving our communities in moments of need.”

“It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department,” said Burke. “I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city.”

Burke is a 32-year veteran of the Boston Fire Department, and most recently served as the deputy chief of fleet and facilities where he was responsible for all BFD vehicles and buildings including budget, purchases, maintenance, safety and renovations.

Burke previously served as a technical rescue district chief, and was responsible for managing technical rescues and emergencies throughout Boston.

Commissioner Burke has a BA from University of Massachusetts and a MA in Homeland Security from the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, CA. He grew up in Roslindale and is a Boston Public Schools alum. He is married with 3 grown children.

