NEW YORK (CNN) – Hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated for gun control across the country Saturday.

People were in the street for the March For Our Lives from sea-to-sea. In New York City, iconic singer-songwriter Paul McCartney was a part of the crowd.

McCartney spoke with CNN’s Jason Carroll and explained that the shooting death of John Lennon in 1980 was part of his motivation for marching.

When asked if he thought ending gun violence could happen at a legislative level, McCartney responded by saying:

“You know, I’m like everyone. I don’t know. But this is what we can do and so I’m here to do it. One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here. So, it’s important to me.”

The main March For Our Lives – which took place in Washington, DC – was inspired and organized by students from Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting in February left 17 people dead.

Hundreds of sister marches took place across the country and world.

(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)