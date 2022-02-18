BOSTON (WHDH) - Paul McCartney fans will get the chance to see him perform live at Fenway Park in Boston this summer.

The popular singer is set to embark on a 13-city tour with a stop in Boston on June 7. This will be his fifth performance at Fenway Park.

The GOT BACK Tour officially kicks off in Spokane, Washington on April 28 and ends in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 16.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public between Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Thursday at 10 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)