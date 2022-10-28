(CNN) — Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked at the couple’s home in San Francisco early Friday morning, the Democratic speaker’s office said in a statement. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, said the assailant is in custody and a motive is being investigated. The speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

