BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce said his new line of marijuana products will have qualities similar to what he brought to the basketball court.

Pierce toured a seed dispensary in Boston Sunday as his Truth Number 34 line of products is set to come out in December.

“I know we’re going to bring something you can depend on, something you can go to, something that’s clutch … you know, similar to my play,” Pierce said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)