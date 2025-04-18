BOSTON (WHDH) - Paul Revere’s famous midnight ride will be reenacted Friday night, 250 years to the day that two lanterns were hung in the Old North Church.

The event will stretch from Boston’s North End all the way to Lexington, celebrating the anniversary of the beginning of the American Revolution. Organizers of the ride say they’re excited to see it all play out, beginning at 8 p.m.

Planning for the historic celebration has been in the works for two years.

“We’ve all planned this in the same old taverns that the Sons of Liberty were planning the revolution back in the day, including the Warren Tavern in Charlestown, and we’ve planned it at night. And it’s taken a lot of work, it’s been great work, and we feel like we’re ready,” said Chris Murphy, of Paul Revere’s Ride to Revolution.

Lexington native and Saturday Night Live alumna Rachel Dratch hosted the town’s Patriots’ Day Award Ceremony Thursday night, saying she is honored to be part of history this weekend.

Meanwhile in Concord, many raised their voices at a community music event to market the historic milestone.

On Saturday morning, at 5:15 a.m., the famous battles of Lexington and Concord will be reenacted. Officials are expecting thousands of people to line the streets.

“We officially begin a historic and deeply meaningful weekend for our town,” said Lexington Town Manager Steve Bartha.

Local and federal law enforcement say security will be top of mind at the celebratory events.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)