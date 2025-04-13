BOSTON (WHDH) - On April 18, 1775, two lanterns shined in the steeple of the Old North Church, setting off a historic ride and the American Revolution. And next week, the city will mark that fateful day that changed the course of our nation. And all are invited to come out and be transported back in time.

“This Friday night we are commemorating the 250th anniversary of Paul Revere’s ride on the actual day Paul made the ride,” said Chris Murphy of Paul Revere’s Ride to Revolution. “It showcases the core of Boston’s history and who we are, we are the Cradle of Liberty and we really were the forbearers and starters of the American Revolution.”

The night will include a reenactment of Revere’s midnight ride, along with a series of immersive activities stretching from Boston to Lexington.

The fun will start at the Paul Revere House in the North End. From there, Revere will head to the Old North Church, where the lanterns will be hung. Then it’s off to Boston Harbor, where spectators can watch Revere make his storied trip across the water.

“Paul will get out of a boat, he will come up through Charlestown, which actually happened, he will meet Deacon Larkin at City Square Park, which actually happened, and he will board the horse, which was pre-planned for him to get a horse there on that fateful night,” Murphy said.

And from Charlestown, Revere will make that legendary ride to Lexington to warn patriot leaders John Hancock and Samuel Adams of the impending British raid.

Part of the trail can be enjoyed from some of our nation’s most historic taverns.

“We have a tavern trail where Paul Revere actually rode through Main Street in Charlestown, so there will be bars that are set up along that trial that are going to be celebrating the event and Paul will pass by on his horse,” Murphy said.

The planning for Paul Revere’s Ride to Revolution has been underway for the last six months, and organizers believe it’s going to be an incredible night.

Murphy said, “We’ve all planned this in the same old taverns where the Sons of Liberty were planning the revolution back in the day, including the Warren tavern, and we’ve planned it at night and it’s taken a lot of work, it’s been great work, and we feel like we’re ready.”

Learn more: https://www.paulreverehouse.org/rev250-events/

