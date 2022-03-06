(WHDH)–It was a pawsitively adorable moment when a 3-year-old Colorado boy was reunited with his stuffed puppy that he had lost at the Milwaukee airport.

Archie had received “Puppy Elf” for Christmas but was the beloved toy was lost during a trip to Wisconsin.

Months later, Archie’s dad saw a photo of Puppy Elf on the Milwaukee airport’s Facebook page and they were able to reunite the stuffed puppy with Archie.

