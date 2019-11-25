PawSox no more! Worcester Triple-A baseball team unveils new name, logo

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox announced its new name Monday signaling the end of an era as the team transitions from Rhode Island to Massachusetts.

More than 1,000 people provided over 200 name suggestions but in the end, team officials credit the community with coining the nickname “WooSox.”

“Worcester is such a distinct identity,” team chairman and principal owner Larry Lucchino said. “It was important that the name be right and that the ballpark looks and feels and tastes like Worcester.”

“WooSox is exactly what I’ve been predicting,” longtime fan Steve Quist said. “All the way along.”

Another said she isn’t surprised with by the choice in name.

“That’s what we’re known for,” she said.

Along with the name change, officials unveiled the new logo for the team as well.

The image draws inspiration from local artist Harvy Ball — creator of the iconic smiley face graphic.

Observant fans will also be able to see a small heart engraved on the smiley face’s bat.

“Pedro Martinez came to Worcester and said, ‘We’re not just the heart of Massachusetts, but the heart of New England,” Quist said. “That’s what the PawSox, now the WooSox, is all about.”

The team will be playing in the soon-to-be-built $100 million stadium by April 2021.

An exciting new beginning for the state and fans alike.

“This is awesome,” one fan said. “I’ve been waiting for this since I was 8-years-old — so 50 years.”

In addition to today’s big announcements, the team also opened up season ticket sales.

