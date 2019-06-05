PawSox orchestrate touching reunion between Tim Tebow, fan who suffered brain injury in high school

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Former Florida Gators standout Tim Tebow may not garner the attention that he once did but he is far from finished making the world a brighter place.
Tebow, who now plays outfield for the New York Mets Triple-A affiliate, was reunited with one of his biggest fans while he was in town to play a game against the Pawtucket Red Sox on Sunday.
Zack McLeod, who suffered a severe brain injury in a high school football game in 2008, first met Tebow at a Patriots game in Foxborough in 2012.
The PawSox orchestrated the touching reunion between Tebow and McLeod.
