PawSox orchestrate touching reunion between Tim Tebow, fan who suffered brain injury in high school

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Former Florida Gators standout Tim Tebow may not garner the attention that he once did but he is far from finished making the world a brighter place.

Tebow, who now plays outfield for the New York Mets Triple-A affiliate, was reunited with one of his biggest fans while he was in town to play a game against the Pawtucket Red Sox on Sunday.

Zack McLeod, who suffered a severe brain injury in a high school football game in 2008, first met Tebow at a Patriots game in Foxborough in 2012.

The PawSox orchestrated the touching reunion between Tebow and McLeod.

Yesterday the PawSox reunited Zack McLeod with one of his heroes, @TimTebow, Outfielder for the @SyracuseMets. Zack suffered a brain injury in a high school football game in 2008, and first met Tim in 2012 after the @Broncos played the @Patriots. Thank you @tebowfoundation! pic.twitter.com/kSTzhCmd8K — PawSox (@PawSox) June 3, 2019

