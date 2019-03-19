PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — The Pawtucket Red Sox organization says it plans to stay involved in the Rhode Island community even after its upcoming move to Worcester, Massachusetts.

PawSox President Charles Steinberg says outreach and initiatives like Osos Polares Tuesdays will carry on even after the team leaves. WPRI-TV reports the team announced Monday it would once again change its name to “Osos Polares de Pawtucket” for Tuesday home games at McCoy Stadium.

Steinberg says the venue will change in 2021, but philanthropic and charity efforts will continue in Rhode Island.

Last week, Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said she’s actively trying to recruit a new professional sports team to replace the PawSox at McCoy once the PawSox leave at the end of next year.

