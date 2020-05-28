Pawtucket Red Sox turning stadium into massive outdoor restaurant

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - With the future of baseball in question due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pawtucket Red Sox have decided to transform their ballpark into a massive outdoor restaurant.

Starting on Friday, Ocean Staters and fans of Boston’s Class Triple-A affiliate can visit McCoy Stadium for curbside pickup from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. All orders must be placed in advance and paid for on PawSox.com.

With the return of outdoor dining to Rhode Island, “Ballpark Dining” is slated to debut on June 5 and 6. Guests will be able to reserve picnic tables on the infield diamond from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Additional dates will be announced at a later time.

In accordance with state guidelines, seating will be limited to five people per table, and the number of tables is limited to 20 per seating, meaning there will be 40 total reservation slots per evening.

The team says the tables will be aligned along the infield dirt, with at least 14 feet between them. Each will be cleaned and disinfected before the first seating and again before the second seating.

The full menu, which contains items ranging from only $3 to a maximum of $10, is as follows:

Baseball’s Best Hamburgers and Cheeseburgers Classic Ballpark Hot Dogs Tasty Chicken Tenders “McCoy Stadium’s Finest” French Fries “Nacho Average” Nachos “Fun and Crunchy” Veggie Nuggets with Ranch Dipping Sauce Special Dinner: Eggplant Parmesan (ideal for vegetarians) Special Dinner: Barbeque Meal: Pork and Brisket with Mac ‘n’ Cheese, Cole Slaw, and Corn Bread (not so ideal for vegetarians) Special Dinner: Grand Slam Hot Dogs: Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs with Pulled Pork and Mac ‘n’ Cheese (not even close to vegetarian) And for the Dessert Closer: A Hood Sports Ice Cream Bar

Beverages such as beer, wine, water, and soft drinks will also be available for purchase.

For more information, click here. To place an order or make a reservation, click here.

