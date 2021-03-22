PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The city of Pawtucket on Monday opened coronavirus vaccination eligibility to all adults who live in the city.

Residents must be 18 or older to receive a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine or 16 or older for a Pfizer shot, Mayor Donald Grebien said in a statement.

“There is a demand in the community for vaccines, and we are very excited to encourage all residents to receive the vaccine when they are able to get an appointment,” he said. “We are continuing to work with the state through the High Density Community initiatives in order to continuously get vaccines in the arms of Pawtucket residents.”

Pawtucket has been one of the hardest hit communities in the state, with more than 10,000 residents, or more than 14% of the population, testing positive at some point, according to state Department of Health data.

The city is expecting additional vaccinations in the coming weeks and will continue encouraging residents to stay tuned to the city’s vaccination website for available dates and times. It may take some time to book an appointment, city leaders said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)