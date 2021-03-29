PAX East cancels 2021 convention in Boston due to COVID-19 pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - PAX East on Monday announced that its 2021 convention will not be held in Boston this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In light of ongoing public health concerns, ReedPop and Penny Arcade will not hold PAX East this year,” organizers wrote in a statement. “While we hoped PAX East could safely take place, we remained realistic and did not sell any tickets or space to exhibitors to avoid significantly inconveniencing our friends and partners.”

Organizers added that they will only move forward with live PAX events when safety can be ensured for all attendees.

PAX Online is slated to once again return in July.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)