BOSTON (WHDH) - The PAX East game convention is planning on returning to Boston in June 2021 as long as it is safe to do so pending improvement in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees will be able to play unreleased video and board games, meet gaming celebrities, see the reveals of what will be the biggest games of the year, and experience the future of interactive entertainment, according to a release from PAX East.

The convention, which is set to run from June 3 to 6 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, will mark its 11th year in the city.

Their last convention in February garnered the attention of thousands despite coronavirus concerns escalating across the globe.

Event organizers enhanced their cleaning and sanitation efforts during this past event.

