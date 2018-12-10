Paxton man accused of killing brother with hammer arraigned on murder charge

PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Paxton man accused of killing his brother with a hammer earlier this month was arraigned on a murder charge on Monday, officials said.

Alexander Asia, 24, was arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the Dec. 2 death of his 23-year-old brother, Innocent Asia, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s Office.

Asia was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to return to court Jan. 30 for a pretrial hearing.

Officers responding to a 911 call from Asia’s mother, who was injured in the incident, found Innocent Asia dead at his home. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma and the manner of death was homicide.

The case is being investigated the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office and Paxton Police.

