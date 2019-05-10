Paxton man indicted on murder charges in death of brother

PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Paxton man was indicted Friday for the murder of his brother in their home in December, officials say.

Alexander Asia, 25, also was indicted on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempted murder, and two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Innocent Asia, 23, was found dead in the family home after Paxton Police responded to a 911 call, officials say.

The autopsy report is pending.

The mother of the two men, Leticia Asia, 53, and a third son, suffered injuries in the incident.

He will be arraigned in Superior Court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)