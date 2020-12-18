‘Pay it forward’: Everett pub owner to donate portion of big tip

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a pub in Everett says she plans to “pay it forward” by donating a portion of a large tip she received from regulars who wanted to help her out during what has been a trying time for the restaurant industry.

Anne Stewart, owner of Stewart’s Pub, lost her husband several years ago and has been struggling to keep her business afloat while raising two daughters on her own.

When a group of regulars surprised her with $1,300 on Wednesday, she was blown away.

“I don’t feel I’m that special but I feel pretty special right now, that they thought of me,” she said.

Stewart says she plans on donating a portion of her cash windfall.

“You know, we just have to help each other. Life’s too short and if anything, I’ve learned that in the last few years, there’s a lot of good people.”

