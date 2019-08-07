HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Inmates helped clean up debris left behind by three tornadoes that wreaked havoc in Cape Cod last month.

Four inmate work crews from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, under the supervision of a deputy sheriff, assisted local officials in the Harwich area with the cleanup last week.

The 26 inmates removed downed and damaged trees, as well as raked up brush.

They also helped restore the Island Pond Cemetery, Brooks Academy, Harwich Farmer’s Market/Triangle Park Grounds and the town owned A.E. Crowell “Decoys/Bird Carving Barn.”

“We were pleased to do our small part to respond to the significant damage caused by the tornadoes,” Sheriff James Cummings. “Inmates who work on these crews are paying back their debt to society and learning real-life job skills. Our work crews are available to any town or non-profit organization when in need.”

