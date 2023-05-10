A payment problem impacted multiple Market Basket locations across the region Wednesday, with some stores telling customers they could pay only in cash.

Market Basket said in a statement that “a service disruption by a third party vendor” meant some locations had problems processing credit and debit card payments.

Officials said the issue was not due to a cyber attack on Market Basket.

“Through the team working together, we are confident that all temporary disruptions will be resolved shortly, and we apologize for any inconvenience to our valued customers,” Market Basket said.

It is unknown how many stores were impacted by this issue.

