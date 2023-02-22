SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer loaded with peanut butter struck an overpass in Somerville Wednesday, drawing an emergency response and prompting lane closures on McGrath Highway in the area, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The incident took place just before 1 p.m. when the vehicle hit a Route 28 overpass turning onto the road.

State police said the truck was loaded with roughly 35,000 pounds of peanut butter. The truck’s driver, a 51 year old Benton Harbor, Mich. man, was not injured. But state police said the contents of the trailer had to be emptied before the vehicle could be towed from the scene.

State police said both lanes on McGrath highway were temporarily closed following this crash.

The incident remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

