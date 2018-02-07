PD: Suspect says ‘what’s the big deal’ after indecent assault at MBTA station

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - A Somerville man is facing charges after Transit Police say he indecently assaulted a woman at an MBTA station then told officers that he “wanted to do it.”

Jose Nunez, 28, is accused of assaulting a 28-year-old woman Monday night at the Broadway Station.

The victim told officers that Nunez assaulted her from behind while she was going up an escalator, according to police. She also said that a witness stepped in and pulled Nunez away from her.

At his time of arrest, police say Nunez admitted to the assault and stated, “What’s the big deal…I wanted to do it.”

Nunez was booked on assault charges.

