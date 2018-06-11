Peabody bank robbery suspect arrested in Boston after fleeing in taxi

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say they arrested a suspect in a Peabody bank robbery after stopping a taxi on the Route 93 expressway.

Investigators say they stopped the taxi near Melnea Cass Boulevard.

The suspect is accused of robbing a Bank of America in Peabody before leaving the scene in a taxi.

The incident is being investigated by the state police bank robbery task force.

