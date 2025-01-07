BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Nordstrom locations on both the north and south shores will close in the coming months, the retailer confirmed Tuesday.

The Peabody location in the Northshore Mall will close at the end of January and the Braintree location in the South Shore Plaza will close on March 8.

“We believe we’ll be best able to serve customers in the area by leveraging our surrounding stores and through our digital channels,” the company said in a statement. “Decisions like this are never easy and we understand the impact they have on our team members. We’re committed to taking care of our employees through this transition, which includes supporting those that are interested in finding another role within Nordstrom.”

