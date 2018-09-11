Peabody bride says ‘I do’ atop West Virginia mountain

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A bride from Peabody had a picture perfect wedding atop a more than 1,000-foot mountain in West Virginia.

The couple work as rock climbing instructors, making this wedding location a perfect fit.

“We both work together on that mountain and we just couldn’t think of a more perfect spot to get married,” Tori Hyndman, the bride, said. “Some place that we’ve been like a thousand times and spend all this time that’s just a really cool, unique, one-of-a-kind place.”

A drone video captured the vows from above the steep mountain ledge and guests were able to watch the ceremony from the ground.

The couple married in early August, but the video is just now getting attention online.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)