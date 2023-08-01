PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A chiropractor in Peabody already accused of filming a patient using his office’s bathroom is now facing new charges after authorities found he allegedly filmed a minor and possessed child porn.

Scott Kline, 44, of Middleton, was previously charged with taking nude photos of an unsuspecting person in the bathroom of his business, “Back on Track.” The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said it was July 14, when a patient used the restroom and noticed a black, plastic coat hook hanging on the wall next to the toilet tank that “looked out of place.”

“Upon further inspection the patient observed a blue light on the side of the hanger and discovered that it appeared to be a hidden spy camera complete with a lens on the front, USB port, on/off switch and an SD memory card,” the DA’s office stated in a news release. “The victim also documented what he observed on his personal cell phone and provided that to police.”

Police later obtained a search warrant and went through the office, finding that while the camera was no longer in the bathroom, there did appear to be evidence suggesting one had previously been there. Hard drives, SD cards, and other pieces of digital evidence were also found by authorities.

Nearly two weeks later, the DA’s office said Kline would be arraigned again on Tuesday, now on two counts of possession of child pornography and videotaping a minor “in connection with his having allegedly putting a camera in the bathroom of a residential home and secretly recording a minor female, who is known to him, while she was taking a shower.”

“These charges are based on additional information uncovered as part of the ongoing investigation into digital evidence seized by law enforcement in connection with allegations that the defendant placed a recording device inside the bathroom of his office, Back on Track,” the DA’s office stated in a news release.

As an investigation into Kline continues, the DA’s office said a tipline was established for patients and members of the public who either have more information on the case or believe they may be a victim. The tip line can be reached 781-897-6725.

