PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A chiropractor in Peabody already accused of filming a patient using his office’s bathroom pleaded not guilty Tuesday to new charges after authorities found he allegedly filmed a minor and possessed child pornography.

Scott Kline, 44, of Middleton, was previously charged with taking nude photos of an unsuspecting person in the bathroom of his business, “Back on Track.” He appeared in court late Tuesday morning after officials announced new allegations.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said it was July 14 when a patient used the restroom at Back on Track and noticed a black, plastic coat hook hanging on the wall next to the toilet tank that “looked out of place.”

“Upon further inspection the patient observed a blue light on the side of the hanger and discovered that it appeared to be a hidden spy camera complete with a lens on the front, USB port, on/off switch and an SD memory card,” the DA’s office stated in a news release. “The victim also documented what he observed on his personal cell phone and provided that to police.”

Police later obtained a search warrant and went through the office, finding that, while the camera was no longer in the bathroom, there did appear to be evidence suggesting one had previously been there. Hard drives, SD cards, and other pieces of digital evidence were also found by authorities.

Nearly two weeks later, the DA’s office on Tuesday said Kline is facing additional charges, including two counts of possession of child pornography and videotaping a minor “in connection with his having allegedly putting a camera in the bathroom of a residential home and secretly recording a minor female, who is known to him, while she was taking a shower.”

Prosecutor Benjamin Haskell spoke in court Tuesday, saying investigators found video on Kline’s personal cell phone, including two videos depicting a “juvenile female nude in the shower in a residential bathroom.”

The judge in this case described the allegations as “extremely serious and equally disturbing.” He continued, saying, “I find to some as yet undetermined degree there’s an incentive to flee given the gravity of the charges and given the potential sanctions.”

While proceedings continued, Kline’s attorney asked for lower bail, saying his client denies allegations and has had his license to practice suspended.

“To now jack the bail $50,000 because the case might be sensationalized because we have the press here, I would suggest, is inappropriate for somebody that does not have any criminal history, no violence whatsoever on his record,” said defense attorney Paul Moraski.

Kline was held on $50,000 bail.

While his attorney said his team was in the process of trying to post bail, Kline remained behind bars as of around 12 p.m.

He is due back in court later this month.

As an investigation into Kline continues, the DA’s office said a tipline was established for patients and members of the public who either have more information on the case or believe they may be a victim. The tip line can be reached 781-897-6725.

