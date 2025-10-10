PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members in Peabody are searching for a statue of Blessed Mother Mary that was taken from outside St. Ann’s Church. One man who lives in the area said he first noticed the 200 pound statue had disappeared nearly two weeks ago.

“Friday, go out there water the flowers, statue was there at 4:30 at night. 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning statue was gone, somebody took it,” said one man who lives near the church.

Residents said the statue, which was taken from the corner of Lynn Street and Aberdeen Avenue, had been there for about three years. It was a donation from a longtime parishioner.

“It was a specialized statue, it was donated to the neighborhood and the church,” said the resident.

Now community members say they just want the statue back where it belongs.

“We don’t care who took it, we just like to get it back,” said the man.

Community members have raised nearly $900 to replace the statue if it’s not returned.

Anyone with any information about the theft is asked to call Peabody police.

