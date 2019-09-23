Peabody double murder trial begins Monday

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — Attorneys have made opening statements in the trial of a Massachusetts man charged with killing a couple 2 ½ years ago.

Wes Doughty is facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of Mark Greenlaw and stabbing death of Jennifer O’Conner in a Peabody property that prosecutor say was a drug den.

The 42-year-old Doughty is also charged with attempted arson, kidnapping, carjacking and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say killing stemmed from a web of relationships and conflicts between the people living at the home.

Doughty’s attorney said his client killed Greenlaw and O’Conner to protect a “father figure,” who ran the house.

The Salem News reports that the prosecution dropped a rape charge against Doughty after onetime codefendant Michael Hebb asserted his Fifth Amendment right.

