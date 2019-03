PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Peabody braved frigid conditions early Friday morning as they worked to extinguish a two-alarm house fire.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Dana Road around 5 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

