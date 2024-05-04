PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Regina Luongo, a 7-year-old girl from Peabody, wants to make a big difference.

Inspired by an Earth Day lesson in her first grade class, Luongo went to Crystal Lake to pick up litter with her mother and uncle.

“She always noticed there was a lot of trash around, and she came home after Earth Day and said that she wanted to go help clean up the earth,” her mother Angela Luongo said.

After filling bags of trash, Luongo said she was upset by the amount of litter left behind. She said she hopes people think of the animals that could be harmed by the trash on the ground.

“I was really surprised,” Luongo said. “Because then animals die, and then it would make people sad.”

Luongo wants to be an actor when she grows up, hoping for a platform to inspire others to care about the environment and clean up.

She wants to continue picking up litter from the walking paths at Crystal Lake in Peabody.

